BBBB Fitness holds grand opening

By Lauren Johnson

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Better Bodies by Blo Fitness celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pike County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Sanders presented Curtis Monroe with a frame of the first dollar the business earned.

Curtis Monroe, the owner of and physical trainer at BBBB Fitness, is looking forward to using his new facility to help improve the lives of others. While fitness has always been a passion of Monroe’s, he explained his passion for training others started with his mom.

“My mom had some health issues with her kidneys and I realized one way I could help was through exercise and physical training,” Monroe said.

Monroe then started helping others in the community reach their fitness goals.

“I love seeing the smile on their faces when they reach their goal,” he said. “I see people with high blood pressure or diabetes change their life style and become healthier, which in turn will help them live longer.”

Monroe is excited to open his fitness facility located on 200 A E. Walnut St. in Troy. He was a trainer before the building was finished, but his main goal was always to open the facility for the community.

“I wanted to help the community and I wanted a place to train the people in the community while also making it affordable for them,” Monroe said.

Monroe is looking forward to what the future will bring and hopes to help as many people as he can become healthier. “With Coronavirus, I want to help people stay healthy, and for those with medical issues, I want to help them become healthier. Physical training is one of the ways I can help,” he said.

Monroe explained he wants to impact the world by helping others live a healthy life style and to help them live longer.

“I am thankful for all the support from my friends and family, and I also want to thank the Chamber of Commerce,” Monroe said.

To contact Monroe for physical training, call 334-212-4305 or leave a message on BBBB Fitness Facebook.