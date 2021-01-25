Sikorsky and Coast Guard reach agreement

By Lauren Johnson

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky recently made a $200 million contract with the U.S. Coast Guard, which will procure 25 new hulls for the Coast Guard’s MH-60T aircraft and will allow the lifesaving helicopters to be flown for a minimum of 10 additional years while ensuring work for the Troy facility.

This contract will support and increase the workforce in Troy, where the maintenance and repair of these helicopters currently takes place.

On Friday, January 22, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) applauded the U.S. Coast Guard’s decision to award the MH-60T contract to Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky facility in Troy, Alabama.

“The Coast Guard’s announcement regarding the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters highlights Troy’s first-class workforce and proven track record,” said Senator Shelby. “Not only does this contract provide additional work for Sikorsky’s Troy facility and its employees, but it ensures the Coast Guard is able to meet its operational needs and requirements.”

Mayor Jason Reeves was excited to hear about this contract between Sikorsky and the U.S. Coast Guard and is looking forward to what it will bring to Troy and the surrounding areas.

“We appreciate our federal legislative delegation led by Senator Shelby and all the work they did to get this done,” said Reeves. “We’re also grateful for Eric Scott, the workforce at Sikorsky, and the wonderful job they do, especially for our military.”

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore is also excited about this contract and the impact it will have on the community of Troy and the surrounding communities as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and the approximate 400 employees at Sikorsky.

“It’s a huge economic impact for our area,” Paramore said. “It’s a great testament to Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin, their employees, and the workforce here in Pike County.”

Paramore is thankful for Senator Richard Shelby and all he has done to help secure this contract that will benefit all parties involved.

“It will definitely be beneficial to the Coast Guard and their mission to protect our country and our borders,” Paramore said. “We are always willing to help the fine men and women in our armed services and to help provide the equipment and resources they need to do their job.”

Reeves and Paramore are proud of Sikorsky’s excellent work, job training, and their process of hiring the best and brightest employees.

“I remember when Sikorsky first came to Troy, and they have always done a great job. They’ve always been community oriented and provided good paying jobs,” Reeves said. “We also appreciate the level of diversity they add to a very diverse manufacturing and industrial economy that we are fortunate to have here in Troy and Pike County.”

Shelby, Reeves, and Paramore are thankful that the Coast Guard has selected Troy and look forward to the impact this $200 million will have on the area.