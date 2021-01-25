Fire at Car City remains under investigation

The early morning fire that destroyed two buildings and several vehicles at the Car City dealership on U.S. Highway 231 south of Brundidge in Coffee County on January 12, 2021, remains under investigation.

Michael Knight, Special Agent/Program Manager, Office of Public and Government Affairs, said the fire remains under investigation to determine if the fire was set or not.

“The investigation at the fire scene has been completed but interviews with those at the scene are being conducted in order to assist with a timeline and gain information that will help determine the cause of the fire,” Knight said. “Photos and videos taken at the scene are being looked at and could also provide information about the origin of the fire.”

Glen Adkins, Brundidge Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire call came into Brundidge between 4:50 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 12.

Adkins said the water supply to fight the fire was limited and multiple agencies responded. Fire departments at the scene included Brundidge, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Ariton, Troy, Meeksville, Hamilton Crossroads, Pike Fire and Rescue, Five Star and Springhill.

Anyone who has information that could be pertinent to the ongoing investigation of the fire at the Car City dealership on January 12, 2021, is asked to contact the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-407-351-3176