January 22, 2021

  • 59°

Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 231 near Hamiliton Crossroads

By Mike Hensley

Published 8:00 am Friday, January 22, 2021

A multi-vehicle wreck has left parts of US 231 blocked on Friday morning.

First responders reported to a three-car wreck in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 in front of the Hamilton Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Traffic in the northbound lanes has been diverted. The southbound lane, although moving slow, is open.

We will continue to update the story with new information.

 

