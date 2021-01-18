Salvation Army turning it’s attention to a busy 2021

Anyone who doubts the generosity of the people of Pike County could be at odds with Kim May, director of the Pike County Salvation Army.

In a year when a widespread virus closed businesses, put people out of work and drained personal resources, the generosity of the people of Pike County did not waiver, May said.

“In spite of it all, our Red Kettle fundraising campaign was even more successful than last year with more than $53,000 donated,” May said. “That was amazing. Because of COVID-19, we had fewer bell ringers and, therefore, fewer places to ring. The weather was wet and cold but people were more generous in their giving. We had more bills than change in the kettles. I believe people were so generous because of all that we were going through as individuals, as a county and as a country.”

May said the Red Kettle Campaign is the Pike County Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser and the money is placed where it does the most good for homefolks.

“We have a hardworking and dedicated advisory board,” May said. “We prayed about our needs and our prayers were answered.”

May said the needs of friends and neighbors in Pike County continue into 2021 and the Salvation Army Service Center is helping to meet those growing needs.

“At the center, the needs for donated items include jackets and household items including blankets, sheets, towels, silverware, dishes and pots and pans,” May said. “And, as always, we need non-perishable foods for the food pantry, including proteins – spam, beef stew, Vienna sausage, potted meat and rice, cereal. macaroni –things that go a long way at the table.”

With the coming of the New Year, May said she is looking ahead with optimism.

“Our camp stew sales and Empty Bowls Luncheon are two important fund raisers,” May said. “Our winter camp stew sale will be on February 4 and we will soon begin taking orders for our signature camp stew.

“Because of the coronavirus, we moved our 2020 Empty Bowls Luncheon from April to the fall, but we want to get back on schedule, so we are moving ahead with Empty Bowls on April 9 at the Bush Baptist Church Family Life Center.”

May said prayers are that, in the year 2021, life will return closer to what was normal but whatever life throws this way, she has the confidence that the people of Pike County will up to the challenges.

“The Pike County Salvation Army thanks all of those who gave dimes and dollars to support the needs of friends and neighbors in Pike County,” she said. “And we thank those who have supported the Pike County Salvation Army in all other ways.”

The Pike County Salvation Army Service Center is located at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy. The number to call for information is 334-808-1069.