Body of Troy University student found on campus

Troy University Police Department received a call through 911 dispatches on Friday morning about a male subject whose body was found lying behind Sorrell Chapel on the campus of Troy University. Chief George Beaudry explained the investigation is still ongoing.

“Units responded and found an adult male who is deceased. The subject has been determined to be a student of Troy University,” Beaudry said. “At this time, we are not going to release his identity until we notify the family members.”

No information was given regarding the cause of death.

“We are not releasing any other information in regards to the manner or cause of death,” Beaudry said. “That will be pending with the outcome of the investigation that’s being conducted in conjunction with the Troy Police Department, Pike County Coroners Office, and the Department of Forensic Sciences.”

Although no more information was given, Chief Beaudry said there is no threat to students, faculty or staff.

“At this time, we have no further information to provide other than we do not feel there is a threat of any kind to the students, faculty, or staff on Troy University,” he said.