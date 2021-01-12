TCS celebrates Board Member Appreciation Month

Troy City Schools is joining all the public school systems across the state to celebrate School Board Member Recognition Month and honor local members for their commitment to Troy City and its children.

Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education are responsible for making decisions aimed at ensuring that every child in their district has a chance to be successful both in school and in life,” Cynthia Thomas said. “To do that, members keep up with changing education laws and policies, and spend hours on professional learning and state-mandated training.”

Thomas said the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:

Creating a vision for what the community wants the school system to be and for making student achievement the top priority;

Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;

Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the system goals are achieved and students are learning at expected level;

Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;

Aligning the system’s resources – human and financial – around its improvement goals;

Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;

Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and

Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining, and revising issues related to student achievement.

“School board members give the Troy City citizens a voice in education decision making. Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in January, their contribution is a year-round commitment,” Thomas said.

The members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education are: Dr. Jonathan Cellon-President, Mrs. Roxie Kitchens-Vice-President, Ms. Eva Green, Mr. Bo Coppage and Mrs. Maxine Hollis.