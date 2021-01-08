January 8, 2021

Troy cancels series with Georgia State

By Submitted Article

Published 9:50 am Friday, January 8, 2021

Troy’s men’s basketball home series scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Georgia State in Trojan Arena has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Georgia State program.  

Troy will work with Georgia State and the Sun Belt Conference to reschedule the games if an opportunity presents itself.  

The Trojans will be back in action Jan. 15-16 at Georgia Southern

