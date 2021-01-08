Scherryl Harrison

Scherryl Jeanne Jefferson Harrison, age 73, the deeply loving mother of Ahmed Synkai Harrison, and Olu Yemisi ben Jabori Harrison; and grandmother of, Ishwara Worth Grant Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2020. She was born April 24, 1947 in Macon, Georgia to Walter Thomas Jefferson and Lois Laverne Madonna Jefferson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Harrison II; and one sister, Walda Nannette Jefferson Stephens.

She is survived by in addition to her two sons and grandchild one sister, Joylnn J. Hunt of Macon, Georgia.

There are no funeral arrangements at this time.