January 8, 2021

  • 41°

Scherryl Harrison

By Submitted Article

Published 8:01 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Scherryl Jeanne Jefferson Harrison, age 73, the deeply loving mother of Ahmed Synkai Harrison, and Olu Yemisi ben Jabori Harrison; and grandmother of, Ishwara Worth Grant Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2020. She was born April 24, 1947 in Macon, Georgia to Walter Thomas Jefferson and Lois Laverne Madonna Jefferson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Harrison II; and one sister, Walda Nannette Jefferson Stephens.

She is survived by in addition to her two sons and grandchild one sister, Joylnn J. Hunt of Macon, Georgia.

There are no funeral arrangements at this time.

Print Article

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think President Trump should be censured or impeached because of his support of protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events