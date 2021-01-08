Allen: Bill would protect children

When the Alabama legislative session opens on February 2, State Rep. Wes Allen – Troy will sponsor the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, which would prohibit medications that block or delay puberty for those ages 18 or younger who believe their gender does not match their biological sex.

Allen said minors with gender dysphoria should receive counseling from mental health professionals but not medications that could have permanent effects.

“My aim with this bill is to protect children,” Allen said. “Many puberty blocking medications and opposite sex hormones being prescribed to Alabama children have irreversible consequences, like sterilization, loss of bone density and liver disease. Children need time to reach physical & mental maturity. It is irresponsible to permanently harm them at their request or the request of their parents.”

Allen said minors are not allowed to enter into contracts or buy alcohol because they aren’t capable of making those decisions.

“And, we should not allow them to do this either, he said. “Unfortunately, this is not a theoretical debate in Alabama or in District 89 as there are children across Alabama who have been subjected to these drugs in order to prepare to change their gender. This is a real abuse of children that is happening in reality.”

Sen. Shay Shelutt of Trussville introduced the same bill in the Senate in March. Shelutte’s bill passed the Senate. However, COVID-19 interrupted the legislative session and the bill did not pass the House.

In 2018, American Academy of Pediatrics issued a policy statement saying that transgender identity is not a mental disorder and that medications to suppress puberty and cross-sex hormones can be a part of a broad-based gender alternative care model.

In addition to prohibiting the medications, the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act would prohibit surgeries on minors that would change their bodies to align with their gender identities.

Allen said he has a biblical worldwide view that all people are made in the image of God and there are only two sexes, male and female. Allen said he also believes in science.

“I believe in biology,” he said. “When a person is born male; they’re male. When a person is born female, they’re female.”