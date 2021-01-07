Troy women’s games postponed
Troy’s women’s basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Georgia State have been postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests within the Georgia State program.
Troy will work with Georgia State and the Sun Belt Conference to reschedule the games if an opportunity presents itself.
The Trojans will be back in action Jan. 15-16 in Trojan Arena against Georgia Southern.
