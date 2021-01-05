Trojans ready for next conference battle

By Dylan Hurst

The Troy men’s basketball team will continue their stretch of Sun Belt Conference divisional play when they face Georgia State in two games on Friday at 6:00 p.m., and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be played at home in Trojan Arena.

The Trojans (6-5, 1-1 SBC) opened conference play this season with two games against Appalachian State. Their first game was a 69-56 victory last Friday, while their second game was a 90-59 loss last Saturday.

The 90 points scored by App State were the most scored by an opponent against Troy since Coastal Carolina put up 90 against the Trojans last February.

The Trojans have won their last two games against Georgia State, including a 75-65 victory at home and a 84-78 victory on the road early last year. The Trojans will look to improve to 3-1 in conference play this season, while also extending their winning streak against the Panthers.

Senior Nick Stampley, who scored a career-high 19 points in the loss to App State, and freshman Kam Woods, who scored 14 points in his sixth double-point game of the season, will be key parts of the Trojans’ offense.

The Panthers (7-2, 1-1 SBC) also split their first two conference games against Coastal Carolina.

After winning only two of the last seven matchups against Troy, Georgia State’s high-scoring offense has scored 69 or more points in every game this season, with three games of 105 or more points scored.