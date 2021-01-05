January 5, 2021

Police reports: 12-06-21

Arrest

01-04-2021

Bean, Anthony, Age 50, County Rd 2259, DUI

Jackson, Marvin Darrell, Age 40, Aster Ave, Domestic Violence

01-05-2021

Knox, Jeremy Dunsha, Age 32, County Rd 1166, Alias Warrants X 4

Incident Report

01-04-2021

Kitchen Fire on Williams St

Theft of Property 1st on County Rd 2221

Rape 1st on Hunters Mountain Pkwy

Criminal Mischief on US Hwy 231 N

Domestic Violence on Aster Ave

Theft of Property 4th on S Three Notch St

Damage to Property on University Ave

01-05-2021

Possession of Marijuana on US Hwy 231 S

Found Property on US Hwy 231 S

Found Property on Elm St

DISCLAIMER:  All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.

