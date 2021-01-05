Glenda Locklar

Glenda Williford Locklar, age 78 of Troy, Alabama passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021. Glenda was born on November 15, 1942. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Wiley Locklar, daughter and son-in-law Deanna and Kim Mitchell of Montgomery, daughter Missy McGhee and her partner Bob Compton of Montgomery, son and daughter-in-law Eric and Theresa Locklar of Las Vegas, Nevada, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Glen Williford and Rocella Worthington, and her father and mother-in-law Perry and Rochelle Locklar.

Glenda was a lifelong resident of Troy. She spent 38 years as the Secretary / Administrative Assistant in the Health, Physical Education and Kinesiology Department at Troy University. While at the university she touched thousands of young adults’ lives. She was always known to have an ear for the students to talk whenever they needed a sounding board. Glenda was an avid Troy University sports fan, attending all home and many away Troy basketball and football games. She always said one of her favorite games was attending the 1984 Division II National Championship Football game in McAllen, Texas. She witnessed Troy University play in 6 National Championship games over the years.

Glenda was an excellent golfer after taking up the game when she was 37 at Troy Country Club. She was very active with the TCC Ladies Golf Association. When Glenda stopped playing golf a few years ago, she had tallied 5 Holes in One and was the TCC Ladies Club Champion a total of 4 times. As a loyal member of the country club, she could always be found playing bingo on Thursday nights and Crick Crack on Friday evenings.

Glenda was a 61-year member of the Henderson United Methodist Church, Henderson, Alabama.

She was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook who loved preparing holidays meals. She loved flowers, gardening and all her animals. She was a “cool” nanny to the kids and grandkids, and they knew they could talk to her about anything. She was very quick witted and had a tremendous sense of humor. She loved Rod Stewart and Neil Diamond music. Even in her later years she still had dance moves.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.