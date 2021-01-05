Chamber ‘at home’ in new offices

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is already moving forward in the New Year and in anticipation that the year 2021 will bring new opportunities for growth and development throughout Pike County.

Dana Sanders, Chamber president, said the Chamber’s recent move from downtown Troy to the Pike County Economic Development Center at 100 Industrial Boulevard will make it possible for the Chamber to better serve all Pike County.

The Chamber’s new home is located south of Troy just off U.S. Highway 23. A new road is under construction that will offer an alternate access route to the Chamber office.

“Emily Aaron (chamber vice president) and I will be happy to meet with Chamber members and others at an alternate location when there is a request or a need,” Sanders said. “We are also available by phone or email.”

The Pike County Economic Development Center is also home to the Pike County Economic Development Corporation, which Sanders said is typically responsible for the recruitment and support of new industry.

“The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is the voice for small businesses and focuses on keeping tax dollars local for the benefit of all Pike County,” Sanders said. “At the new location, the chamber will be working closely with Chase Cobb, Pike County Economic Development director, to grow and promote our community. Together, we will maintain the tradition of developing new ways of doing things that will benefit all Pike County.”

The Chamber and Economic Development will be working toward strengthening work-force development and also with the school and industry pipeline, Sanders said.

“Pike County has many job opportunities available and industries are hiring. We need everybody in Pike County working and, of course, we want people to shop in Pike County.”

And, there’s no better place for people to work, to shop and to live than Pike County, Sanders said.

From its new location, Sanders said the Chamber will continue to promote Pike County and the many opportunities and advantages for all who call Pike County home and also for those who come to shop and visit.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce will also continue to strengthen Pike County through its traditional programs, including Leadership Pike, Farm-City and Junior Ambassadors and with its hashtag “We Are Pike County.”

Contact the Pike County Chamber of Commerce at 334-566-2294 or via email at info@pikecoc.com or PO Box 249, Troy, AL 36081.