Davenport: A small group with a big heart

Christmas is more about giving than receiving.

And, there is, or should be, more joy in giving their receiving.

On the Saturday before Christmas, there was both the joy of giving and in receiving, as a group of Brundidge residents presented a truckload of gifts to five area families.

Moses Davenport said for five years and more, needs have been recognized and efforts to fill those needs have been a part of Christmas giving for the group.

“You don’t have to look far to see those who are in need,” Davenport said. “The needs are there throughout the year but, they just seem greater at Christmas and your heart wants to do more.”

The year 2020 has brought about many changes and Davenport said it was important to him and to the others involved over the years that they continue to help families in need at Christmastime.

“Usually, we get list of names of families that needed assistance through the schools, but, with school being out this year, we were late getting the names of families,” Davenport said. “But, the need was there for five families and we all agreed that, even at almost the last minute, we could help.”

As they had done for the last five years or more, Robert Hughes, Macon Morris, Eddie Bailey, Neil and Kathy Sneed and Davenport pooled their efforts and resources to make sure the needs of the families were met.

“We wanted to meet the needs of clothes, shoes and food, first,” Hughes said. “Then, we wanted to make Christmas 2020 extra special for the children with a few toys and every kid needs a bicycle.”

Even though the group was late getting started, they brought Christmas to five families in what has been a difficult year for most everyone in some way.

“The best part of Christmas is giving,” Bailey said. “And, I think, especially this year. Being able to give is a blessing.