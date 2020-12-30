Hobby Lobby eyes March opening

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, is set to open its Troy store in early March, bringing 35 to 50 jobs to the community.

“The success of our stores in Alabama is a good indicator that Troy shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

Construction has been underway on this new 50,000 square-foot building, located at U.S. Highway 231 South and John H. Witherington Drive.

Company representatives have said the store will bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the community, paying $17 per hour for full time and $11 per hour for part-time associates.

Hobby Lobby currently has 25 locations in Alabama and more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., a major Oklahoma City-based corporation began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.