Police Reports

Arrest

12-24-2020

Henley, Zachery Thomas, Age 31, Jack, AL, Alias Warrants X 2

Berg, Kyle, Leonard, Age 33, Enzor Rd, Domestic Violence 3rd

Hanna, Mary Leeann, Age 25, County Rd 5508, Capias warrant

Atwell, Anthony Sabastian, Age 23, County Rd 3302, Domestic Violence 3rd

12-25-2020

Foster, Bryson Jamar, Age 24 Wisteria Cir, Fugitive from Justice

Moultry, Brianna Lashay, Age 27, Park St, Contempt of Court

Reaves, Bobby Eugene, Age 39, Dayton, OH, Public Intoxication

Walker, Willie D, Age 60, Elba Hwy, Capias Warrant

Henderson, Michael Arthur, Age 41, County Rd 7749, Simple Assault Family X 2, Alias Warrants X 2

12-26-2020

Bunt, Barry Clayton, Age 33, County Rd 201, Alias Warrant X 3

McBryde, Lorenzo Clyde, Age 59, County Rd 3349, Alias Warrant

Hubbard, Elizabeth Merritt, Age 36, Luverne, AL, Alias Warrant X 3

Howard, Leigh Kyser, Age 44, Ariton, AL, Alias Warrant

Lampley, Robert Charles, Age 64, N Three Notch St, Criminal Trespass

12-27-2020

McDonald, Robert James Age 49, W Pike St, Harassment

Ramsey, Brendon James, Age 34, Brundidge Blvd, Alias Warrant

12-28-2020

Hughes, Michael Jared, Age 49, Ariton, AL, Capias Warrant X 2, Driving While Suspended, No Plainly

Visible Tag

Larondos, Randi Faith, Age 27, N Knox St, Menacing

Incident Report

12-24-2020

Juvenile Problem on N Three Notch St

Domestic Dispute on County Rd 1178

Harassment on Elm St

Domestic Dispute on Park St

Death Investigation on County Rd 5516

Lost Property on Dale Dr

Simple Assault Family on County Rd 3302

Damage to Property on US Hwy 231 S

Civil Complaint on Aster Ave

Domestic Violence on Enzor Rd

Found Property on Grace Rd

Domestic Violence 3rd, Theft of Property 4th on Tage St

Robbery, Possession of Marijuana on US Hwy 231 N

12-25-2020

Domestic Violence on Al Hwy 87

Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Vehicle on Three Notch St

Domestic Dispute on County Rd 7714

Domestic Violence 3rd on Sussex Ave

Assault with Bodily Fluids on Elm St

12-26-2020

Criminal Trespass on Gibbs St

Suspicious Circumstances on US Hwy 231 S

Domestic Dispute on Aster Ave

Seized Property on Elm St

Damage to Property on County Rd 1128

12-27-2020

Domestic Dispute on Tate St

Domestic Violence 3rd on Tate St

Domesti Violence 3rd on US Hwy 231 S

Theft of Property 4th on S Three Notch St

Simple Assault Family on Washington St

Driving While License Revoked on S Three Notch St

Harassing Communications on Warren Ct

Vehicle Search on George Wallace Dr

12-28-2020

Domestic Dispute on Grace Rd

Shooting into Occupied Dwelling on US Hwy 29 N

Theft of Property 1st on N Three Notch St

Harassment on Scouting Cir

Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle on Bell St

Harassment on Cowart Cir

Suspicious Circumstances on White Dr

Damage to Property on Elm St

Reckless Endangerment on Hwy 29 N

Criminal Mischief on N Knox St

Domestic Violence 3rd on Tate St

Harassment on Sunset Villas Dr

Domestic Violence 3rd on Tate St

12-29-2020

Criminal Trespass on S Brundidge St

Domestic Violence 3rd, Theft of Property 4th, Criminal Mischief on Woodland Hills Dr

Robbery 1st on US Hwy 231 S

Found Property on US Hwy 231 S

Damage to Property on Montgomery St

Found Property on Brundidge Blvd

DISCLAIMER: All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.