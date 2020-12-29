Police Reports
Arrest
12-24-2020
Henley, Zachery Thomas, Age 31, Jack, AL, Alias Warrants X 2
Berg, Kyle, Leonard, Age 33, Enzor Rd, Domestic Violence 3rd
Hanna, Mary Leeann, Age 25, County Rd 5508, Capias warrant
Atwell, Anthony Sabastian, Age 23, County Rd 3302, Domestic Violence 3rd
12-25-2020
Foster, Bryson Jamar, Age 24 Wisteria Cir, Fugitive from Justice
Moultry, Brianna Lashay, Age 27, Park St, Contempt of Court
Reaves, Bobby Eugene, Age 39, Dayton, OH, Public Intoxication
Walker, Willie D, Age 60, Elba Hwy, Capias Warrant
Henderson, Michael Arthur, Age 41, County Rd 7749, Simple Assault Family X 2, Alias Warrants X 2
12-26-2020
Bunt, Barry Clayton, Age 33, County Rd 201, Alias Warrant X 3
McBryde, Lorenzo Clyde, Age 59, County Rd 3349, Alias Warrant
Hubbard, Elizabeth Merritt, Age 36, Luverne, AL, Alias Warrant X 3
Howard, Leigh Kyser, Age 44, Ariton, AL, Alias Warrant
Lampley, Robert Charles, Age 64, N Three Notch St, Criminal Trespass
12-27-2020
McDonald, Robert James Age 49, W Pike St, Harassment
Ramsey, Brendon James, Age 34, Brundidge Blvd, Alias Warrant
12-28-2020
Hughes, Michael Jared, Age 49, Ariton, AL, Capias Warrant X 2, Driving While Suspended, No Plainly
Visible Tag
Larondos, Randi Faith, Age 27, N Knox St, Menacing
Incident Report
12-24-2020
Juvenile Problem on N Three Notch St
Domestic Dispute on County Rd 1178
Harassment on Elm St
Domestic Dispute on Park St
Death Investigation on County Rd 5516
Lost Property on Dale Dr
Simple Assault Family on County Rd 3302
Damage to Property on US Hwy 231 S
Civil Complaint on Aster Ave
Domestic Violence on Enzor Rd
Found Property on Grace Rd
Domestic Violence 3rd, Theft of Property 4th on Tage St
Robbery, Possession of Marijuana on US Hwy 231 N
12-25-2020
Domestic Violence on Al Hwy 87
Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Vehicle on Three Notch St
Domestic Dispute on County Rd 7714
Domestic Violence 3rd on Sussex Ave
Assault with Bodily Fluids on Elm St
12-26-2020
Criminal Trespass on Gibbs St
Suspicious Circumstances on US Hwy 231 S
Domestic Dispute on Aster Ave
Seized Property on Elm St
Damage to Property on County Rd 1128
12-27-2020
Domestic Dispute on Tate St
Domestic Violence 3rd on Tate St
Domesti Violence 3rd on US Hwy 231 S
Theft of Property 4th on S Three Notch St
Simple Assault Family on Washington St
Driving While License Revoked on S Three Notch St
Harassing Communications on Warren Ct
Vehicle Search on George Wallace Dr
12-28-2020
Domestic Dispute on Grace Rd
Shooting into Occupied Dwelling on US Hwy 29 N
Theft of Property 1st on N Three Notch St
Harassment on Scouting Cir
Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle on Bell St
Harassment on Cowart Cir
Suspicious Circumstances on White Dr
Damage to Property on Elm St
Reckless Endangerment on Hwy 29 N
Criminal Mischief on N Knox St
Domestic Violence 3rd on Tate St
Harassment on Sunset Villas Dr
Domestic Violence 3rd on Tate St
12-29-2020
Criminal Trespass on S Brundidge St
Domestic Violence 3rd, Theft of Property 4th, Criminal Mischief on Woodland Hills Dr
Robbery 1st on US Hwy 231 S
Found Property on US Hwy 231 S
Damage to Property on Montgomery St
Found Property on Brundidge Blvd
DISCLAIMER: All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
