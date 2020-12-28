Brundidge names new police chief

After an extensive and inclusive search for the position of chief of police for the City of Brundidge, the search committee has named Marquez N. James to lead the Brundidge Police Department.

James comes to the Brundidge Police Department from the Tuskegee Police Department where he has served the city as its chief since 2018.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she and search committee are proud to announce James as the city’s new chief of police.

“We are confident that Marquez James is the one for the job and that he will be an asset to the City of Brundidge and its citizens,” Boyd said. “We will welcome him with open arms and are certain that he will be so welcomed by our residents.”

Boyd said James is well qualified and she is confident that he will make an immediate and positive impact in the department and the city.

“He will come to the Brundidge Police Department with a plan and will immediately begin working with the officers who continue to be a part of our police force,” Boyd said. “However, we will officially introduce Chief James at the Brundidge City Council meeting on January 4 and move forward from there.”

James is a graduate of Carver High School in Montgomery. He graduated from Troy University with a degree in Business Administration and from Faulkner University in Montgomery with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. He is currently completing a Master of Science in Public Administration from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In addition to service with the Tuskegee Police Department, James career in law enforcement includes Alabama State University Public Safety Department, Montgomery; Victoryland Police Department, Shorter; Alabama State University Public Safety Department, Montgomery and the Montgomery Police Department.

James is an active member and deacon of the Eastern Meadows Church of Christ. He is an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.

He is Level III Certified Law Enforcement Executive Professional and the recipient of the 2017 Chief’s Commendation Award. He is also the recipient of the Crime Stoppers 2014 Officer of the Year.

James makes his home in Pike Road and will split time between there and Brundidge.