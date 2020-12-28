Brundidge continues tradition of downtown lights for holidays

Since the mid-1950s, Brundidge residents have taken great pride in the simplicity of their downtown Christmas lights. The simplicity of the string lights says Merry Christmas as gleefully in the year 2020 as they did when the lights were first strung and hung.

The lights were designed, made and hung by the workers at People’s Electric and they have been enjoyed for generations. Grandpas and grandmas take their little ones to bask in the magic of Christmas just has did those many years ago.

But time and Mother Nature have taken a toll on the handmade decorations but they have “weathered” the times. Many of the traditional handmade decorations were strung once again in the year 2020.

But along with the old came something new.

After two years in the making, the Brundidge cityscape was outlined with white lights leaving the antique string lights to bask in their glow.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she and Brundidge City Clerk Linda Faust has been planning and hoping to see the cityscape highlighted at Christmastime and the reality of their hopes was even more amazing than they had imagined.

“Oh, we love our traditional Christmas lights and we will continue to make sure they are a part of Christmas in Brundidge,” Boyd said. “But, we wanted to brighten our downtown at Christmas and outlining the buildings really did brighten the downtown. People probably don’t think about Brundidge having two-story buildings but we do and the outline is very interesting when it is in lights.”

Boyd said the city’s down Christmas scenes include Santa’ s workshop at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, Nativity scenes at the churches that bookend the downtown area, the City Christmas Tree and the lighting of the Historic Bass House as well as the new Brundidge City Hall.

“This year the staff at the library decorated the Knox Ryals Pavilion as a Gingerbread Village and Santa was there to visit with the children,” Boyd said. “It was a great addition to our downtown area and we look forward to adding something new to something old and special in the New Year.”

Those who have not visited Brundidge during the holidays are invited to drive through before the coming of the highly anticipated New Year.