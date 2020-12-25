Cities outline process for Christmas tree disposal

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches … until they become brittle and brown and fall to the floor.

That’s when it’s time to take the Christmas tree to the curb for pickup.

However, the City of Troy Public Works Department understands that the life of a Christmas tree does not end with the breaking up of Christmas.

Vaughn Daniels, Troy Public Works director, said Christmas trees within the City of Troy will be picked up curbside after the New Year with January 4, as the first collection date.

“We will pick up discarded Christmas trees and old them for a while for anyone that would like to use them in their ponds. Christmas trees make good reefs in ponds and good habitats for fish. A lot of people use them so we provide that service after Christmas.”

Daniels said those who want the Christmas trees may call 566-1133 to make arrangements.

Linda Faust, Brundidge city clerk, said the number live Christmas trees within the city has declined so the city no longer makes arrangements to keep the trees for public use in ponds. However, Faust said , the trees could potentially be used by the city in the city pond which is being given a facelift for use by city residents for fishing and picnicking.

According to Google, the recommended way to create the perfect fish habitat is for the trees to stand upright under water. Cement blocks are the most common method of creating the underwater structure.