‘Tupper’ shares its Christmas list

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is inviting all of those who have a kinship to Brundidge and the surrounding areas to think “Tupper” during the days of Christmas and on into the New Year.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said as families come together for the holidays, there are always times of remembering and sharing.

With family gatherings expected to be smaller than usual this Christmas, there could, perhaps, be time to look through photo albums and boxes of old mementoes might be pulled out of the closet.

And, what better time to consider making these old photos and other items a part of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s Local History and Genealogy collection, Trawick said.

“Tupper’s Local History and Genealogy collection is growing but slowly,” Trawick said. “So, we are encouraging families, as they come together, to consider bringing their old photos, documents and letters to the library and letting us include them in our collection.”

Trawick said photos and documents will be returned to the owners after they had been preserved in several ways.

“The owners can keep the originals and Tupper will make electronic copies,” Trawick said. “We will make TIFF files and JPEGs of the items. If the items have been folded or scratched, we can clean them up. We will save the photos and documents to the Cloud storage and to a thumb drive so there will be at least one copy of all the items somewhere.”

Trawick said adding to the History and Genealogy Collection makes historical information about the city of Brundidge and surrounding areas and images of people and places available now and in the distant future.

“People often come to or contact Tupper for photos and information,” Trawick said. “Byron Belcher, a former Brundidge resident, saw on Facebook where someone was looking for photos of the old Brundidge Theater. He had photos and was more than willing to share them.”

Trawick said photos and documents that are stored away could open the doors to the past for people who are searching for information.

Sharing the past through participation in the library’s Local History and Genealogy collection would be a great Christmas gift for Tupper and a giving resolution for the New Year 2021.