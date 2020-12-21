Ann Windham Seay, age 73 and a resident of Banks, AL died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Troy Regional Medical Center after a hard fought battle with COVID-19. A private family graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery at a later date with the Rev. Daniel Johnson and Rev. Ronald Earles officiating.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Mac Seay; her daughter, Janet Seay Jackson (Marv), and her son, Matthew Seay (Tasha); her grandchildren, Wayne Seay, Hayley Jackson, Brenden Seay, Hannah Rose Jackson, and Angel Seay; her brother, Larry Windham (Harriet) and her sister, Mary Shiver; her sisters-in-law, Kathy Long (Randy) and Ginger Seay Helms; nephews and nieces, Ken Windham (Tonya), Rhonda Shiver Thornton (Jeff), Jason Long and Lindsey Long Lewis, and great nieces and nephews and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Gladys Morgan Windham and her brother, Charles Windham; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry Wayne Seay and Mavis Dorriety Seay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Ebenezer Cemetery Fund c/o Charles Turner, 2130 County Road 7759, Troy, AL 36081.

The family would like to thank the staff of Troy Regional Medical Center and Encompass Hospice.