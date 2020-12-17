Red Kettle campaign shows hope for helping

Neither rain nor sleet, nor Ol’ Jack Frost will stop the Pike County Salvation Army’s bells from ringing.

“Nor COIVID-19,” said Kim May, Pike County Salvation Army director.

“Under the circumstances of the year 2020, I feel rather good about our Red Kettle campaign,” May said. “The people of Pike County have always been very generous in their giving and this year has been no different. Of course, the total giving will be down some but we have had some large donations that will help and people are being as generous as they can be.”

May said the number of bell ringers has been small so the bell ringing opportunities have been limited.

“We are lucky to get both doors at Walmart covered,” she said. “Some days we are lucky if we can get one door coverd all day.”

May expressed appreciation to all the volunteer bell ringers and acknowledged those who ring on a regular basis.

“Several of our volunteers take a day to ring each week and are also on call if someone is unable to ring at the last minute,” she said.

Regular bell ringers for the Pike County Salvation Army are Eddie Turner, Freddie Turner, Jimmy Phillips, Ginny Hamm, Anne Register, Gwen Martin and Wallace Mobley.

“The Brundidge Rotary Club rings the bell at the Piggly Wiggly store in Brundidge,” May said. “The Rotarians have been ringing for several years and we appreciate them very much.”

Members of the Pike County Salvation Army Advisory Board, Donna McLaney Jones, Teresa Doty, Becky Kirby, Nell Haigh and Doc Kirby and Woodman Life assume the duties of setting up the kettles each morning and closing them down in the evening. They are also bell ringers.

The Kiwanis Club rings the bell in Luverne and Woodman Life Chapter 16, the city fire department, RSVP, the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club and Early Childhood Education Center ring in Eufaula.

The requests for rental assistance, utilities and food have increased during the pandemic and expectations are that they will continue to increase throughout the winter months.

“These are difficult times and people need assistance,” May said. “The more money we have the more needs we can supply. To receive assistance from the Salvation Army, a written request is required and the request must be approved.”

The 2020 Pike County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will close on Christmas Eve.

May said every dime, every dollar helps fill a need of a neighbor or friend here in Pike County.

“We thank all of those who make the Red Kettle campaign a part of their Christmas giving,” she said.