Noble Manor expected to receive COVID vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines are on the way and Dale Law will do cartwheels when they arrive at Noble Manor Assisted Living.

Law and her husband Jimmy own and operate the assisted living facility in Troy. She is outwardly excited, and thankful, that the COVID-19 vaccines are being made available to the residents at Noble Manor and other assisted living facilities across the country and relatively soon.”

“At this point, we have information on the forms that have to be filled out but we don’t have a date when the vaccines will be available to us,” Law said. “I’m watching my email constantly hoping to learn the actual date the vaccines will arrive.”

Law said the word is getting out that the vaccines will be available to Noble Manor and she has talked to the residents to let them know basically what she knows.

“My thinking is that the majority of our residents and staff will want to be vaccinated,” she said. “They normally get the flu shot so this will not be anything so different. This is certainly immunity that we need.”

The immunizations that Noble Manor will receive will come from CVS and OMNICARE. Law said she is communicating with both to learn what forms will be needed in order for Noble Manor’s residents and staff to receive the vaccinations.

“This has been a long, hard number of months and we are ready for our residents to get the immunity,” Law said. “We want them to be able to come out of their rooms and visit with other residents and their families. We want them to be able to enjoy different activities and an improved quality of life.”

Law said, from what she understands at this time, after the initial vaccination, there will be a three-week wait before taking the second shot.

“Then, 10 days after the second shot, the individual will have developed immunity,” she said. “If that is correct, then the vaccination process will take about four and a half weeks, and when it’s done, what a blessing that will be. And, yes, I will be doing cartwheels.”