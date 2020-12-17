Drive-up COVID testing offered today in Brundidge

The Pike County Health Department will offer a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic at Salem Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St., Brundidge, on Thursday, December 17, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.

No appointment is necessary; however, retesting and back-to-school testing are not provided.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following; fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Patients eligible for drive-up clinic specimen collection must meet these criteria:

· Persons with symptoms

· Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

· Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case by case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

· Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

· Avoid people who are sick

· Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

· Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

· Cover coughs and sneezes

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

· Monitor your health

For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.