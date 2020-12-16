WTBF radio show returns to Brundidge

The Brundidge City Council was informed at its Tuesday meeting that WTBF-Radio would broadcast live from the porch of the historic Bass House on Thursday (today) from 5 until 9 a.m.

Mayor Isabell Boyd said she is excited to have WTBF in town.

“At one time, WTBF broadcast every Thursday from downtown Brundidge,” Boyd said. “Hopefully, WTBF will be here more often. That would be very good for our town and our citizens. We welcome WTBF and John McCall to Brundidge.”

Boyd said the committee designated to interview applicants for the positon of Brundidge police chief is has completed the interview process and has narrowed the field to three.

Boyd and Willie Wright, city manager, said while naming a replacement for Moses Davenport, who served the town as its police chief for 25 years, is top priority, there is no rush to make a decision.

“It is most important that we select the person who is the best fit for the City of Brundidge and its citizens,” Wright said. “We are not going make a rush decision. We are going to make sure we get it right.”

Boyd said Lt. Charles Wilson is doing good work at the interim police chief and that affords the committee the opportunity to take the time necessary to make the right choice.”

Wright said work is progressing on the installation of replacement water pipes from four inch- to six-inch on Ramage, Lee and Oak streets. The new pipes will improve water pressure and also provide better fire protection service.

The city is giving the city pond on the north side of town a facelift.

“We want the city pond area to be a place where families can go for picnics and other outdoor events,” Wright said. “We have heard a lot of positive comments on the work that has been done and we still have more to do.”

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall on North Main Street. The meetings are open to the public.