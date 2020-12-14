Troy Rotary Club donates to St. Mark’s Food Pantry

By Lauren Johnson

On behalf of the Troy Rotary Club, Amy Flowers, Bob Mills, and Earl Ingram presented a $500 donation to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry. Mills, the treasurer of the Troy Rotary Club, explained they wanted to provide a cash donation to allow the food pantry to buy exactly what they needed.

The Troy Rotary Club felt the need to give back to the community, help those in need, and support the St. Mark’s Food Pantry mission to help feed as many people as possible.

“With $500, I can buy 10,000 pounds of food,” said Suzanne Price, the head of the food pantry’s community outreach team. Price explained what distinguishes St. Mark’s Food Pantry from other food banks is that they do not require any pre-qualifications to receive food. “If you come to us and say you’re hungry, you’ll get a fifteen pound bag of food,” she said.

“The St. Mark’s food pantry has given out nearly eight tons of food to families in Troy since the corona virus pandemic and the demand has continued to increase since April,” said Flowers the Service Director of the Troy Rotary Club.

Food is being distributed at Charles Henderson Child Health Center located on 1300 N. US Hwy 231 and at St. Mark’s Church Office located on 405 W. College Street. For those who would like to donate, the current needs include shelf stable fruit, vegetables, and meat as well as monetary donations.

Earl Ingram, the President of the Troy Rotary Club, explained that donating cash is a much more valuable and effective way to give to the food pantry and those in need of food. “With cash contributions, the food pantry can buy food for pennies on the dollar,” he said.

“We really appreciate the generous donation,” Price said. “The number of hungry people we can feed with this is astonishing.”

For more information on how you can help feed those in need, call the St. Mark’s Church Office at (334) 566-2619.