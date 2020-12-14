‘Ole Time Christmas’ ushers in the season

For those who “simply” enjoy Christmas, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama was the place to be this weekend.’

The museum hosted its annual “Ole Time Christmas” event on Friday and Saturday nights with music, stories, Santa Claus, Christmas trees, cozy cabins, crafts, cookies, campfires and s’more.

“Even with times being the way they are, Ole Time Christmas was well attend and greatly enjoyed,” said Barbara Tatom, museum director. “Attendance on Friday night was especially good and we had a good crowd on Saturday night even with several other events in town and the Troy University football game. We thank everyone who came out to enjoy those nights with us and, or course, our volunteers who gave of their time and talents.

Tatom said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama relies heavily on its volunteers for Ole Tim Christmas and other annual and special events.

Santa Claus came in the person of Keith Roling and Ol’ Father Christmas was portrayed by Mike McCreedy.

Santa Keith listened to Christmas wishes of people of all ages while Santa Mike shared stories of Christmas in other lands.

Bob McLendon pulled a chair close to a crackling fire in the Demonstration Cabin and told stories of how Christmas was celebrated during the days of the Alabama pioneers.

Just across the museum grounds, Jessica Moran and her family invited visitors to join them around a campfire, put a marshmallow on the end of a stick and roast it over the fire.

Inside the museum, Kat Deal entertain her audiences with the songs of Christmas and also a variety of familiar and popular songs.

Deborah Huggins-Davis and Janet Campbell were the crafters for Ole Time Christmas and they offered visitors the opportunity make or take an okra angel for their Christmas trees.

There was time for shopping in the museum gift shop, which has a large variety of ol’ time toys and unique gift items.

It was also an opportunity to become a museum member and enjoy free admission to museum events.

Ole Time Christmas at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama was a wonderful way to enjoy the Christmas season

“All of us at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama thank everyone who participated and wish them and everyone a very merry Christmas,” Tatom said.