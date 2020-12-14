Brundidge narrows candidates for new chief

The search for the right fit for a City of Brundidge police chief continues this week.

An interview panel that includes Isabell Boyd, mayor; Willie Wright, city manager, Linda Faust, city clerk; Byron Gaynor, council member; and Lt. Charles Wilson, interim chief; began the interview process with three finalists for the position on Monday.

Initially, the city received more than 20 applications for the position of Brundidge police chief. Applications came from as distant as Georgia as well as locally, Wright said.

The panel interviewed eight applicants last week

From the finalists, Wright said, the panel will decide which of the candidates will be the best fit for Brundidge and its citizens and also someone who will have the same positive impact as Moses Davenport who served the city as its chief for 25 years.

The minimum training and experience required for the position of chief of police for the City of Brundidge includes a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement, criminology or related is preferred or a minimum of five years of command level experience, with an overall minimum of 10 years or criminal justice experience or any equivalent combination of education training and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for the position.

The position further requires extensive knowledge of the policies, procedures and activities of law enforcement, police department and City of Brundidge practices as they pertain to the performance of duties relating to the position of police chief. Extensive knowledge of criminal investigation techniques, laws and ordinances and police procedures and practices as necessary in the completion of daily responsibilities are also required of the chief of police.

Good organizational, human relations and technical skills are required also requirements for the position.