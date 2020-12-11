Police Reports
Arrests
12-7-2020
White, Alex Ladrius, Age 27, US Hwy 29, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
12-8-2020
McNeal, April Tawana, Age 33, Spring Road, Contempt of Court
Smith, Cameron Lee, Age 23, County Road 71, Robertsdale, Ignition Interlock Devices
Linzey, Jesse James, Age 30, Cedar Drive, Two counts of Alias Writ of Arrest
Stewart, Nicolar Clevai, Age 27, S Brundidge Street, Public Intoxication
12-9-2020
Guice, Kateria Linette, Age 44, Tate Street, Alias Warrant
Foster II, Carleton Barrett, Age 51, S Brundidge Street, Criminal Mischief third Degree12-10-
Minor arrest on Rose circle for buying/receiving stolen property
Austin, Marty Juarez, Age 51, Oakbrook Drive, Montgomery, Theft of Property Third Degree
Williams, Michael Jermaine, Age 35, Homestead MHP, Obstructing governmental operations
Cater, Sonia Smith, Age 50, Sara Drive, Alias Writ of Arrest
Jones, Arlo Nicholas Valentine, Age 42, Williams Street, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
12-10-2020
Minor arrest on Rose Circle
Minor arrest on Smart Road for receiving stolen property third degree
Lampley, Bobby Charles, Age 64, N Three Notch Street, Four Counts of Alias Warrant
Suddith, Devan Marlo, Age 21, First Avenue, Driving Under the Influence
Minor arrest on County Road 2239, Goshen, Capias Warrant
Minor arrest on Rose Circle for Probation Violation
Minor arrest on Smart Road for Obstructing Governmental Operations
Dilliard, Felicia M, Age 59, Park Street, Three Counts of alias warrant
Incident Reports
12-7-2020
Damage to Property on N Court Square
Welfare concern and damage to Property on Arrowhead Drive
Suspicious circumstances on county Road 2259
Damage to Property on US Hwy 231
Damage to Property on Elba Hwy
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of concealed weapon without a permit on E Madison Street
12-8-2020
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231
Suspicious circumstances on Gibbs Street
Property Damage on County Road 1148
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Hilltop Drive
Change bills circulating on Elba Hwy
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Hubbard Street
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Troy Plaza Loop
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Cobb Court
Theft of Property third Degree at Southland Village
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Butler Drive
Criminal Mischief Third Degree on Gibbs Street
Seized Property on S Brundidge Street
12-9-2020
Suspicious circumstances on Segars Court
Suspicious circumstances on Botts Avenue
Forced entry on Hubbard Street
Theft of Property Fourth Degree and Obstructing Governmental Operations on US Hwy 231
Driving while license revoked on Trojan Parkway
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card on N Three Notch Street
Theft of Property Third Degree on Elm Street
Theft of Services on US Hwy 231
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on N Three Notch Street
Damage to Property on US Hwy 231
Damage to Property on Taylor Place
Damage to Property on County Road 1101
Robbery on Woodland Hills Drive
12-10-2020
Domestic Violence third Degree on Gibb Street
Theft of Property fourth degree on US Hwy 231
Possession of Marijuana second degree on Us Hwy 29
Violation of Noise Ordinance on Daisy Court
Harassment on S Brundidge Street
Violation of Noise Ordinance on Daisy Court
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing governmental operations on Rose Circle
Domestic Dispute on S Brundidge Street
Disorderly conduct on Botts Avenue
12-11-2020
Vehicle search on US Hwy 231
Harassment on S Three Notch Street
Theft of lost property fourth degree on US Hwy 231
Theft of Property Fourth Degree and Criminal Trespass third Degree on County Road 7749
Harassing Communications on W Normal Avenue
Harassment on Easy Street
Harassment on US Hwy 231
Domestic Dispute on US Hwy 231
Theft of Property third Degree and Criminal Mischief on US Hwy 231
DISCLAIMER:
All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
