Police Reports

Arrests

12-7-2020

White, Alex Ladrius, Age 27, US Hwy 29, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree

12-8-2020

McNeal, April Tawana, Age 33, Spring Road, Contempt of Court

Smith, Cameron Lee, Age 23, County Road 71, Robertsdale, Ignition Interlock Devices

Linzey, Jesse James, Age 30, Cedar Drive, Two counts of Alias Writ of Arrest

Stewart, Nicolar Clevai, Age 27, S Brundidge Street, Public Intoxication

12-9-2020

Guice, Kateria Linette, Age 44, Tate Street, Alias Warrant

Foster II, Carleton Barrett, Age 51, S Brundidge Street, Criminal Mischief third Degree12-10-

Minor arrest on Rose circle for buying/receiving stolen property

Austin, Marty Juarez, Age 51, Oakbrook Drive, Montgomery, Theft of Property Third Degree

Williams, Michael Jermaine, Age 35, Homestead MHP, Obstructing governmental operations

Cater, Sonia Smith, Age 50, Sara Drive, Alias Writ of Arrest

Jones, Arlo Nicholas Valentine, Age 42, Williams Street, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

12-10-2020

Minor arrest on Rose Circle

Minor arrest on Smart Road for receiving stolen property third degree

Lampley, Bobby Charles, Age 64, N Three Notch Street, Four Counts of Alias Warrant

Suddith, Devan Marlo, Age 21, First Avenue, Driving Under the Influence

Minor arrest on County Road 2239, Goshen, Capias Warrant

Minor arrest on Rose Circle for Probation Violation

Minor arrest on Smart Road for Obstructing Governmental Operations

Dilliard, Felicia M, Age 59, Park Street, Three Counts of alias warrant

Incident Reports

12-7-2020

Damage to Property on N Court Square

Welfare concern and damage to Property on Arrowhead Drive

Suspicious circumstances on county Road 2259

Damage to Property on US Hwy 231

Damage to Property on Elba Hwy

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of concealed weapon without a permit on E Madison Street

12-8-2020

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231

Suspicious circumstances on Gibbs Street

Property Damage on County Road 1148

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Hilltop Drive

Change bills circulating on Elba Hwy

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Hubbard Street

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Troy Plaza Loop

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Cobb Court

Theft of Property third Degree at Southland Village

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Butler Drive

Criminal Mischief Third Degree on Gibbs Street

Seized Property on S Brundidge Street

12-9-2020

Suspicious circumstances on Segars Court

Suspicious circumstances on Botts Avenue

Forced entry on Hubbard Street

Theft of Property Fourth Degree and Obstructing Governmental Operations on US Hwy 231

Driving while license revoked on Trojan Parkway

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card on N Three Notch Street

Theft of Property Third Degree on Elm Street

Theft of Services on US Hwy 231

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on N Three Notch Street

Damage to Property on US Hwy 231

Damage to Property on Taylor Place

Damage to Property on County Road 1101

Robbery on Woodland Hills Drive

12-10-2020

Domestic Violence third Degree on Gibb Street

Theft of Property fourth degree on US Hwy 231

Possession of Marijuana second degree on Us Hwy 29

Violation of Noise Ordinance on Daisy Court

Harassment on S Brundidge Street

Violation of Noise Ordinance on Daisy Court

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing governmental operations on Rose Circle

Domestic Dispute on S Brundidge Street

Disorderly conduct on Botts Avenue

12-11-2020

Vehicle search on US Hwy 231

Harassment on S Three Notch Street

Theft of lost property fourth degree on US Hwy 231

Theft of Property Fourth Degree and Criminal Trespass third Degree on County Road 7749

Harassing Communications on W Normal Avenue

Harassment on Easy Street

Harassment on US Hwy 231

Domestic Dispute on US Hwy 231

Theft of Property third Degree and Criminal Mischief on US Hwy 231

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.