PCES salutes its Super Citizens

Pike County Elementary School hosted its 2020 Lady Liberty Celebration on the school campus Friday afternoon.

Principal Tracy Arnold said the program is usually held at Troy University but COVID-19 dictated otherwise.

The founding Liberty Learning Foundation is designed to make sure students have educational experiences they will never forget. Those experiences include honoring local heroes who are making a difference in the lives of young people and in their communities.

At the PCES 2020, Lady Liberty Celebration, the second’ and third-grade students honored members of their community who are their Super Citizen role models.

Following the kickoff Zoom program earlier in the year, the students and teachers worked together to explore the characters and actions of everyday heroes in their community. Then, the students, at each grade level, selected members of their community who are their Super Heroes.

Friday afternoon, those six PCES Super Heroes were honored at the Lady Liberty Celebration parade held on campus.

Becky Brooks, PCES teacher, said the students were diligent in making the nominations for their 2020 Super Heroes and are dedicated to being role models as young Super Heroes themselves.

The second-grade students’ Super Heroes are Beverly Chance, who was introduced by her daughter, Brylee; Jesse Hughes, who was introduced by his daughter, Paige Hughes; and Michelle and Thomas Mitchell, who were introduced by their son, Leonard Mitchell.’

The third graders’ Super Heroes are Tahirih, “Miss T.” McDaniel, PCES lunchroom worker and Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools.

Chance was honored for her dedication to her students

Hughes was honored for his 26 years of military service.

Brylee said her mom, Beverly Chance was dedicated to her students, to her community and to her country.

“She always has a big smile and does special things for her students,” Brylee said. “My mama does all she can to help other people.”

Paige said her dad proudly served his country for 26 years in the National Guard and worked on helicopters.

“My daddy is proud of her family and his country,” she said.

Leonard Mitchell’s mom served in the Marine Corps and his dad in the Navy Seals. He said he is proud of their service “across the sea or here at Pike County Elementary School.”

Students said “Miss T” goes above and beyond her role in the lunchroom. She helps students who are struggling academically, decorates the lunchroom and adopts a class every year.

A lineup of students expressed appreciation to the school superintendent. Bazzell, they said, is responsible for 5,000 lives and has the schools in stable financial condition. He was described by the students as a great man with a great vision for Pike County Schools.

Bazzell thanked Troy Bank & Trust for sponsoring the Lady Liberty program and encouraged the students to further the mission of the program as patriotic citizens.

Following the Lady Liberty Celebration program, students stood and cheered as the PCES Super Heroes followed a parade route from the school.