Christmas at the Center raises funds for JCA

Oh, what a night.

Christmas as the Center was a night for the arts and for those appreciate the talent, dedication and devotion of the artists.

Brenda Campbell, director of the hosting Johnson Center for the Arts, expressed appreciation to the artists who participated and to those came in support of the artists and the arts and, of course the JCA.

“Even with the restrictions of COVID-19, we had great participation by the artists and great support from the community,” Campbell said. “The Holiday Fair was held at The Studio where the artists and their work were showcased.

Of course, the Christmas Tree Extravaganza was a focal point at the Johnson Center. The Christmas trees were decorated by students from different schools around the county and will be showcased during the Christmas holidays.”

Mack Gibson, past chairman of the JCA board of directors, said even in this unprecedented year, the arts have continued to have a prominent place at the JCA and in the Troy and Pike County communities.

“You only have walk in the Johnson Center to know what it means to this community,” he said. “And, when you look around and see the work of so many talented artists, you have to be impressed.”

Those who attended Christmas at the Center had the opportunity to visit with the participating artists and to purchase their artwork.

However, Campbell said shopping opportunities are available via the JCA Christmas catalogue.

To view the catalogue artwork, go to www.jcatroy.org/holiday-shopping or call 334-670-2287 or email arts@jcatroy.org.

All sold items are so marked.