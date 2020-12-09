COVID concerns prompt change in JCA event

Due to increasing COVID-19 concerns, the Johnson Center for the Arts will not serve a catered meal at its 2020 Christmas at the Center event Thursday.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the decision was made in the best safety interest of those who attend.

“Instead of offering a catered dinner, Christmas at the Center will be in an open house format,” Campbell said. “We invite everyone to come and enjoy the Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Johnson Center, admission free, and also the Holiday Fair at The Studio, just across from the Johnson Center.”

Hours from both Christmas at the Center and the Holiday Fair are 4 until 8 p.m.

Campbell said there are holiday shopping opportunities at both the JCA and The Studio.

The Johnson Center will offer a variety of art items, Bama in a Box and jewelry.

Over at The Studio, shoppers can by directly from the vendors. Holiday market vendors will include, visual artists Amy Findley Bowers, Andrea Chipser, Jennifer Lindsey, Grace and Hope Thomas, Jordyn Banta, Martavious Ginyard, Annie McInnis and Lorie Bodiford.

Charles Adams’s will be at the The Studio with a variety of stained glass items for the holidays and the Crenshaw County Career Academy will have woodcraft items. Color Street and Marquirette’s Exquisite Jewelry will feature gift items and also treat-yourself items for the holidays.

“We invite and encourage everyone to come and enjoy a special and memorable Christmas experience at the Johnson Center for the Arts and a unique shopping experience at the JCA andThe Studio, Campbell said.

The Holiday Extravaganza Catalog and brochures for artwork by Day Barnes and Bob Corley are available at www.jcatroy.org/holiday-shopping. Items are selling now, so don’t let your favorite get away. Email arts@jcatroy.org or call 334-670-2287 to make a purchase. Purchases can be completed online or on the phone with delivery available.