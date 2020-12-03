Brundidge police chief search underway

The application stage for the search for a replacement for longtime Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport ended on November 24. The interview stage is set to begin on December 7 or 8.

Willie Wright, Brundidge city manager, said, in a situation where the chief has served a long time, it is difficult to gauge what the response might be to the job opening,

“However, we were pleased that the city received 20 applicants for the position of Brundidge police chief,” Wright said. “Several of the applicants are from the local area and others are more distant including one application from Georgia.

“The applicants included several who are current chiefs and seven who have served in leadership positions. The challenge now is finding the best fit for the City of Brundidge.

“Chief Davenport served the city a long time and the city appreciates the time he spent. Hopefully, the position of Brundidge police chief will be filled by the first of January or, at the latest, by the end of the month.”

Wright said the position of chief of police is administrative police work in direction and coordination of all activities and employees of the city police department.

The work, Wright said, involves responsibility for the effective utilization of the manpower of the department in protecting the lives and property throughout the city. The work includes coordinating of the activities of the various divisions of the department in order to render maximum police service at all times.

The incumbent plans, directs and controls patrol, traffic, criminal investigation and related services and activities and supervises the training, assignment and discipline of all department members.

Wright said all work is under the general supervision of the mayor with whom the chief consults in determining plans and policies to be observed in police operations. The position of chief of police is classified as exempt.