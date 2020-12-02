Vendors, shoppers eager for annual holiday market

By Lauren Johnson

If you are looking to finish your Christmas shopping, the annual Downtown Holiday Market on the Square this Saturday is an event you won’t want to miss.

The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the day by shopping for Christmas gifts and eating good food,” said Leigh Anne Windham, special events coordinator for the City of Troy.

This will be the fourth year Troy has hosted this fun event that offers a variety of unique options for Christmas gifts. Vendors will be selling different types of holiday items, decorations, artwork, bath products and more.

“It’s a small market, but the quality makes it worth the shopping trip. We have a nice variety of vendors who offer different items including wreaths, hand-painted signs, jewelry, soaps, candles, pet portraits, and also relish,” Windham explained.

Rita Baird has been a vendor at this event for the past three years and will be setting up her booth again this weekend. “In the past there has always been a good amount of people in attendance. Even one year when there was horrible weather and we had to move inside, we still had a good crowd,” Baird said.

Baird is originally from Selma and recently moved to Troy about three years ago. At her booth, she will be selling homemade candles.

Baird is a massage therapist, and about 10 years ago, she started making her own candles. She initially started making candles to use in her practice because she couldn’t find a good source for candles. Pretty soon her clients wanted to buy them, so Baird decided to start selling them.

“I’m thankful that the people of Troy are great supporters of local artists. This is one of the only type of craft shows that I do, and I’m always successful here,” Baird said.

With COVID still on everyone’s mind, booths will be spaced far apart and transactions will be contactless.

“I will be at the back of my booth and my product will be in the front, so people can smell the candles if they’d like to,” Baird said.

Another vendor, Tamara Jones, will be setting up a booth to sell her embroidered items including pillows, garden flags, bags, and more.

Jones started embroidering after she bought a sowing machine with embroidery capabilities. That first year she started with Christmas ornaments, and soon after, she started getting orders from people who wanted to buy them.

“It started as a hobby and something I thoroughly enjoy,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the Downtown Holiday Market, seeing the other handmade items, and meeting new people.”

Jones wants to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a nice day of shopping for handmade gifts made by people who put their hearts into their craft.

“It’s a great Christmas atmosphere to enjoy with family and friends, and the weather is going to be cool and sunny. It’s a perfect opportunity for people to get out and do some shopping,” Windham said. “We’ve had great turnouts for this event in the past, and we’re looking forward to another successful Holiday Market.”