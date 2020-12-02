Library Letters

Mean Ol’ Mr. Grinch couldn’t stop Christmas from coming and, although COVID-19 is dictating changes in traditional activities, Christmas is coming.

Shanlie Wolter, children’s librarian at Troy Public Library, said now through December 16, the TPL’s children’s department will act as an official “Santa Letter Writing and Posting Station.

“We’ll be providing stationary here at the library for children to write their letters to Santa,” Wolter said. “Kids are also welcome to bring a letter from home. We ask that an adult makes sure the child’s first name and age are included on the letter.”

When the letters to Santa are written, St. Nick himself will visit the library to pick up the children’s letters.

“And, Santa has agreed to record a special Virtual Storytime with Santa, just for our patrons, Wolter said.

Due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, Wolter said the TPL has decided to alter its usual Storytime with Santa program.

“Instead, we’ve planned a program for Friday, December 18, called ‘Dear Santa,’ which will include a Virtual Storytime with Santa,” Wolter said. “Take-and-make craft kits will also be available at the library. Kids will be invited to come to the library to pick up a take-home kit of crafting supplies and holiday treats. We will be sharing our virtual Storytime with Santa to our

website, www.troycitylibrary.org, and Facebook page @troycitylibrary in the afternoon.”

Wolter said the TPL is looking forward to sharing this special time of year with its young patrons and Santa is looking forward to getting letters from all the boys and girls at the Troy Public Library.