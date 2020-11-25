Wyman O. Roten, 83, a resident of Almeria Community, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. John Emfinger and Rev. Steve Garnett officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing and military honors.

Wyman retired from the Army with the rank of Master Sergeant after serving from February 1956 – February 1976. Deployment Tours took him around the world to Vietnam, Turkey and Ethiopia. His most memorable responsibility was in charge of a military police detail for President John F. Kennedy’s funeral to assist with crowd and traffic control. After retiring from the Army and moving back home to Alabama, he enjoyed his job as a Game and Wildlife Officer, as well as retiring from the State of Alabama Department of Public Safety. He was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church for 44 years where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Cemetery Committee, and many other Committees. He took pride in placing flags on the graves of our Veterans every 4th of July, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joyce B. Roten and granddaughter Sandy Gamble.

He is survived by three daughters, Paula Gamble (Keith), Derita Thomas (Larry), and Karen Price (Ricky); five grandchildren, Kyla Watson (Josh), Joshua Gamble (Brittany), Christopher Gamble (Melanie), Ethan Evans (Darby), and Logan Thornton; seven great-grandchildren, Emily Tucker, Cade Tucker, Ella Watson, Evan Watson, Jameson Gamble, Wyman Gamble, and Collier Gamble; two brothers, John Derrel Roten (Lavata Jane) and Charles “Chuck” Petty; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Macedonia Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Flowers and Charles “Spooky” May.

The family will receive friends at Macedonia Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.