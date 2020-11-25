‘Tupper’ welcomes Christmas

Christmas is coming and “Tupper” has a variety of fun and learning activities planned for this most wonderful time of the year.

Theresa Trawick, director of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge, said it’s never too early for children to get their letters in the mail to Santa.

“We invite children who are expecting a visit for Santa this Christmas to come to “Tupper’ anytime through December 11 and write a letter to Santa,” Trawick said. “Santa will write back to all the children who mail their letters from our library.”

The City of Brundidge has a mailbox for mailing letters to Santa on the grounds of the historic Bass house. The mailbox is available for sending letters to the Jolly Ol’ Elf. Children who want to visit with Santa and share their Christmas wishes with him will have that opportunity on Friday, December 4 when Santa comes to Brundidge. “Santa will be at the pavilion on the grounds of the Bass House at 5 p.m.” Trawick said. “While Santa is in town, everyone is invited to attend the lighting of our town Christmas tree. This is a great time to welcome the Christmas season.”

“Tupper” will host “Five Days of Christmas” from December 14 through 18. “Each day, Ms. Garneshia will have a new and exciting venture for children,” Trawick said. “December 14 be Family Paint Night for grades K-12. Children 12 and under must to accompanied by an adult. The slots for Family Paint Night are limited so we encourage those who plan to participate to call 735-2145 to save a spot.”