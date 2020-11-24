Brundidge ready to welcome Santa

News Flash!

Santa Claus is coming to Brundidge!

For a time, it was doubtful that, this year, Ol’ Saint Nick would be able to come to towns, small or big, this year.

However, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she has received word from the North Pole that Santa will be making stops in Alabama and one of those stops will be in Brundidge at 5 p.m. Friday, December 4 at the Knox Ryals

Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House.

Boyd said the City of Brundidge and the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library joined together to bring Santa to town.

“We knew the children would be very disappointed if they didn’t get to see Santa Claus so, we got together and got a letter off to Santa. We told him how good the little boys and girls been in school and at home.”

And, Boyd said, little children have had to adjust because of COVID-19. A lot of the fun things they usually got do have been canceled. School is different. Some students are working from home and some in the classroom. Everyone is staying home more and wearing masks when they go out.

So, not giving away any secrets, Boyd said Santa is coming to town.

He will arrive on the Brundidge fire truck and go to the Knox Ryals Pavilion to talk with the little boys and girls.

“Santa will be at the pavilion to hear what they would like for him put under their Christmas trees,” Boyd said.

“But he will be behind plexiglass so the children will have to talk to him through the glass but Santa will be able to hear them and they will be able to hear Santa.

While waiting for Santa, Boyd said masks will be encouraged and social distance observed.

Santa is making a special visit and under special circumstances, the mayor said. Santa’s coming to town is for the younger children so the gathering should be rather small.

“We ask that those waiting to see Santa wait on the Bass House grounds and not crowd around him when he arrives,” Boyd said. “We want to be safe in welcoming Santa Claus to Brundidge.”