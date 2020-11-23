ALDOT pauses road construction

For the safety of travelers and road construction and maintenance workers, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstates during the Thanksgiving holiday from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29.

Alabama Rest Areas and Welcome Centers are open to the public. ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set by state and local agencies.

ALDOT urges motorists to drive safely and offers the following road safety tips and information:

Safety Tips and Statistics

1. Buckle Up – Every Seat. Every Time

• Almost 57% of people who died from a vehicle crash in Alabama in 2019 were not wearing a seat belt. Last year, 15 people died in crashes on Alabama’s roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday.

2. Drive alert

• Taking a break from driving every two hours helps drivers stay alert. Drowsy driving contributed to more than 2,600 vehicle crashes in Alabama last year.

3. Move over

• For the safety of law enforcement, emergency responders, tow truck drivers and others, the Alabama Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when there are vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.

Highway Travel Planning Tool

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.