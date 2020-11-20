Troy Head Football Coach Chip Lindsey Tests Positive for COVID-19; Trojans to Play Saturday

Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey has tested positive for COVID-19, the second-year head coach announced Friday. Troy’s game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium will be played as scheduled.

Lindsey’s positive result came from Troy’s weekly PCR tests that are administrated every Wednesday to Troy’s complete roster of players and staff. Upon receiving the news of the positive test, Lindsey, who is experiencing very mild symptoms, immediately began to self-isolate away from the team and staff.

“I am obviously disappointed that I won’t be able to be at The Vet and with our team Saturday,” Lindsey said. “While this is a situation that we had hoped we wouldn’t have to account for this season, it is something that we’ve had a comprehensive plan in place for since the start of preseason camp. We have great leadership on our team, and we have already overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point of the season. I have the utmost confidence in our players and staff that they will navigate the coming days without skipping a beat.”

Brian Blackmon will serve as Troy’s interim head coach during Lindsey’s absence.