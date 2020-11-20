Fraternities support McClaney families efforts to honor son’s memory, provide food to needy families during holidays

For Venesia McClaney, the memory of her son, Rashad M. McClaney, is precious and she wants to share his memory in ways that are meaningful to others through the Rashad M. McClaney Foundation.

Rashad McClaney died on November 3, 2018, at the age of 25.

McClaney said her son was a child of God, a deacon; a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, president of No Limit Riders Horse Club and a devoted family man.

“My family continues to listen to God to keep Rashad’s legacy as he continues to teach us about life and reminds us that each day is worth winning,” McClaney said.

“Rashad had a seamless way of bringing people together. He definitely taught us how to love, live, and laugh. Though tall and burly, his stature revealed a loving, kind-hearted and compassionate young man who loved God and his family. We go on living for Rashad’s memory and have held several events to memorialize him. We are thankful he continues to impact others through the annual blood drive held in July, a scholarship and an annual community holiday meal.

During Christmas 2019, McClaney and her family fed 250 elderly and homeless people in the local community at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church.

“We invited them to dine with our family and it was a wonderful and meaningful experience for us and for all of them,” McClaney said. “We delivered meals to those that were unable to come to the church and join us.”

Because of COVID-19, the McClaney family will not be able to host a 2020 Christmas dinner as it did last year.

“This year, it was decided that we would deliver food boxes for the holidays,” McClaney said. “The boxes will be delivered on Saturday and Sunday, December 12 and 13.

The gift boxes will contain three canned goods, rice, a bag of potatoes, bread, candied yams, boxed cake, drinks and uncooked turkey or ham.

The 150 boxes are being made possible by Troy University’s Greek IFC, Three Notch Package Store, CB’s Farmers Market, St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, Piggly Wiggly and others who wish to remain anonymous.

Eight Troy University Greek organizations came together to provide a variety of canned foods for about 100 Christmas boxes to be delivered in memory of Rashad McClaney.

“The fraternities wanted to support a worthy cause and to give back to the community they currently reside in,” McClaney said. “We greatly appreciate their support and the generosity of all those that join with us in making Christmas more meaningful for others and in remembering the life of Rashad.”

McClaney said the Foundation would like to provide 100 additional boxes. Those who would like to support the Rashad M. McClaney Christmas Box Project may make a donation to the Rashad M. McClaney Fund at Troy Bank & Trust.