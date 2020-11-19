Alabama sees 23.1% rise in COVID cases

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was among state leaders who met virtually with President Elect Joe Biden on Thursday regarding ways the federal government can assist states in fighting COVID-19.

Alabama is among states seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, adding 2,424 overnight Wednesday. The state has recorded more than 225,910 cases since March.

“We have seen a 23.1% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases who were first infectious (based on the earliest date of illness onset, specimen collection, or report) in the last two weeks…as compared to the previous two weeks. The increases are widespread across the state, with 53 of Alabama’s 67 counties (79%) affected (range: 0.7% – 51.9% increase),” the Alabama Department of Public Health said on Thursday.

In Pike County, five new cases brought the county’s total to 1,520 since March.