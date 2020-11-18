Brundidge passes budget, pay raise for employees

The Brundidge City Council approved the city’s FY2021 budget totaling $10,471,338 at its Tuesday meeting.

Linda Faust, city clerk, said the city’s approved budget of $10 million-plus was a very healthy budget for a city of 2,076 residents.

Faust gave a breakdown of the FY2021 budgeted expenditures at: General Fund, $3,067,906;

General Fund debt, $142,761; Special Revenue, $71,000; ADOT TAPS, $8,300; CDBG Water Rehab and Demolition, $333,168; LWCF, $229,366; Utility Fund, $6,016, 604; Debt Service –Utility Fund, 1 percent, $548,333.

Included in the budget was a 5 percent across the board raise for city employees totaling $110,841.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright reported on the status of the city’s rehabilitation project that is replacing old water lines and fire hydrants. Wright said work is underway to stop the erosion of a drain on Caldwell Street caused by Hurricane Sally.

Wright also reported that he met with representatives of the Boys and Girls Club to gain information related to the establishment of a Boys and Girls Club in Brundidge.

“A club would be of benefit to our students in that it would give them more opportunities for exposure,” Wright said. “We want something to benefit the kids but we don’t want it to be anything that will conflict with school programs.”

Wright said the renovation of the city’s building on North Main Street is near completion.

“A lot of interest has been shown in the opportunities for those who are interested in a start-up business,” Wright said.

Mayor Isabell Boyd said she is talking with the Brundidge Business Association about an opportunity for Santa Claus to come to town

“Cornelius Griffin and his family will have the community Thanksgiving dinner as they have for several years,” Boyd said.

“The dinner will be on Tuesday. All of the plates will be take-outs and the Rotary Club will help deliver the plates.”

The mayor encouraged the council members and those in attendance to use white lights to decorate the city during the Christmas season.

Prior to its regular monthly meeting, the Brundidge City Council held a public hearing to consider the rezoning of properties located at 121 and 123 Galloway Road from B-1 neighborhood commercial to R-1 low density residential.

Sam Green, property owner, said he plans to build a small house on the lots that will be an enhancement to the area.

No one in attendance opposed the rezoning request. The city council voted in support of the city planning commission’s recommendation to approve the rezoning the properties at 121 and 123 Galloway Road.

Council member present were Douglas Holland, District 1; Latisher Hall, District 2; Margaret Ross, District 3; Byron Gaynor, District 4; and Marilyn Rodgers, District 5.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.