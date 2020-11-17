James Edward “Ed” Jennings, age 93, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation. Mr. Jennings will have private family services at a later date.

Mr. Jennings was born in Nashville, Tennessee on October 12, 1927. He was the second child of Robert H. Jennings and Corrie Mae Bond Jennings. Ed attended Nashville public schools and graduated from East Nashville High School and George Peabody Teachers College. Ed and his family moved to Troy on October 31, 1961 when he was transferred as the manager of the Goodyear Store. Several weeks later, Ed and Doris joined First United Methodist Church of Troy. During his years as a member of the church, Ed served on various church committees, the Administrative Board/Council, as well as serving as Sunday School Superintendent and as President of the Wesley McCartha Men’s Sunday School Class. Mr. Jennings spent his entire working career in management and sales. In 1970, he began working at Harris Tire Company as a salesman. He retired after 29 years. Ed’s retirement was filled with spending time with his wife and family. He developed a hobby in woodworking and loved making birdhouses.

Mr. Jennings is survived by his daughter: Carol Jennings Spurlock (Jerry); grandchildren: Carrie Lee Spurlock Gardner (Scott), Amy Spurlock Smith (Bryant), Katie Jennings Shurett (Will), Jill Jennings Davis (Ben), and Betsey Ann Jennings; great-grandchildren: Tate Gardner, Sam Smith, Meg Gardner, Jay Shurett, and Drew Shurett; daughter-in-law: Beth Jennings Whitson (Bob); niece: Candy Jennings Rucker (Larry); and special friends: Ruby Shipman and Deborah Huggins Davis (Paul).

He was proceeded in death by his wife: Doris Phillips Jennings; son: James Edward Jennings Jr.; parents: Robert H. and Corrie Mae Bond Jennings; and brother: Robert H. Jennings Jr.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Peter DiChiara, Jimmy and Dale Law and the staff of Noble Manor, Pam Ray and the staff of Troy Health and Rehabilitation, Compassus Hospice, The Trust Department of Troy Bank and Trust and all the caregivers they provided.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Bryant, Charlie Senn, Larry Rucker, Ed Hedden, and Paul Davis.



The family will be accepting flowers or memorials can be made to First United Methodist of Troy.

