Jackson Wayne Murphy, a lifelong resident of the Linwood Community of Pike County, Alabama, passed away on November 14, 2020. A private family graveside will be held at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Mallone Chandler officiating. Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife, Mattie Murphy; three children, Susan Murphy Davis (Chuck), Joseph W. Murphy (Candace), and Walter M. Murphy (Brooke); and eight grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Grey Davis, James Wade Murphy, Caroline Murphy, Will Watson Murphy, Lane Murphy, Elizabeth Ann Murphy, and Marlee Tunstill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Wade Murphy and Nellie Jackson Murphy. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in his honor to the American Heart Association Pike County Chapter (Attn: Tracy Davis PO Box 967 Troy, AL 36081). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murphy family.