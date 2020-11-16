SD James passes away

Dr. S.D. James, Chief Executive Officer of the S.D. James Evangelistic Association headquartered at Jerusalem Campgrounds died at his home in Banks on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

James’ death brought sadness to the local area and to far reaches around the world.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said James has touched countless lives in all corners of the world. But nowhere will his loss be felt more than here at home, here in Pike County.

“Dr. James’ ‘Each One; Reach One’ annual event at the Bass House on Main Street here in Brundidge brought people together in a special and unique way,” Boyd said. “Speakers came from Pike County, from all around Alabama and from all across the United States. Dr. James was a kind and caring man. He had the ability to bring people together, to unite people. He was anointed. His legacy will be longlasting.”

Around 1977, James came to a place that was “little more than woods” and began a ministry that would spread from that Pike County hamlet to distant islands and across the oceans.

Having been called to preach, James began public ministry in the summer of 194 in revival at the Church of God in Christ which was then located on Emerson Street in Montgomery. He preached in little churches, big churches, store fronts, on porches and on street corners, wherever people would listen. It was during his formative years that he saw the need for a truly nondenominational, non-prejudiced, all-nation, full-bodied ministry of Jesus Christ.

Through James’ ministry, churches have been established in several countries. He has preached and carried pilgrims throughout the United States and abroad.