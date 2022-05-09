Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Sports

Trojan softball players earn All-Sun Belt honors

The Sun Belt Conference named Troy Trojans softball players Leanna Johnson, Kelly Horne and Jade Sinness to the All-Sun Belt team this week. Johnson and ...
Sports

Pike baseball hunts fourth straight state title

The Pike Liberal Arts baseball team (30-4-1) is no stranger to state championships and will look to end their dominant run in the AISA by ...
News

Exchange Club names A.C.E. Award winner

The Troy Exchange Club announced its 2022 A.C.E Award winner and nominees at its Thursday meeting. A.C.E., which is a program of the National Exchange ...
