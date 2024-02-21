Area Softball: Pike Lib Softball opens 2024 with win over Northside Methodist Published 11:03 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots opened up the 2024 softball season with a 6-5 win over the Northside Methodist Lady Knights on Tuesday night.

Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, PLAS trailed 5-1 but exploded to score five runs to take the walk-off win. The scoring barage started when Olivia Schwarte drove home Mary Holland Stephens and then Alissa Barron belted an RBI double that drove Shelley Stephens, Mary Clark Brown and Gracie Smith home to tie the score 5-5. In the next at-bat, Barron scored the walk-off run by stealing home on a wild pitch.

Barron went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, two stolen bases, four RBIs and a run. Gracie Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs.

Barron also pitched all seven innings and struck out seven batters, while giving up six hits and no earned runs.

The Pike County LadyBulldogs also picked up a 17-6 win over Goshen on Tuesday. Jada Duncan went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three RBIs and four runs. Abigail Griffin went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and four runs.

Griffin also pitched all five innings and fanned four batters, while giving up nine hits and five earned runs.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels bested Charles Henderson 17-0 on Tuesday. Riley Bannin went 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run, one RBI and one run. Shea Wambles went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs. Elida Velazquez, Emily Rhodes, Madison Meeks, Kennedy Hussey and Kaylee Hodge each scored two runs.

Bannin pitched two and 1/3 innings and struck out five batters, while giving up no hits or runs.